Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 138,276 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,432 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 138,276 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $11,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 81.3% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,968,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 293,159 shares in the company, valued at $21,377,154.28. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $2,225,420. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock opened at $74.77 on Friday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 21.90%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Williams Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

