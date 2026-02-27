AAR Corp. $AIR Shares Acquired by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 480.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,113 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of AAR worth $13,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIR. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of AAR from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 4,787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $455,961.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,304.25. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah Louise Flanagan sold 10,750 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $1,167,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,978.88. This trade represents a 24.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,984 shares of company stock worth $12,517,090. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAR Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:AIR opened at $118.47 on Friday. AAR Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.23.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. AAR had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $795.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Profile

(Free Report)

AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.