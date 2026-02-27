TD Asset Management Inc Buys 14,268 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $83,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 28,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.01, for a total value of $11,916,577.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,054,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,695,075.02. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $381.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.88 and its 200 day moving average is $469.71. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $298.00 and a 12-month high of $566.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $96.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.46, a P/E/G ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.03.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $600.00 price objective on CrowdStrike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $630.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $610.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $535.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.87.

Positive Sentiment: New product release — CrowdStrike announced general availability of FalconID, a phishing?resistant, risk?aware MFA extension for the Falcon platform that directly targets AI?accelerated credential phishing. This strengthens identity security positioning and revenue optionality. Article Title

New product release — CrowdStrike announced general availability of FalconID, a phishing?resistant, risk?aware MFA extension for the Falcon platform that directly targets AI?accelerated credential phishing. This strengthens identity security positioning and revenue optionality. Positive Sentiment: Strategic partnerships & integrations — CrowdStrike partnered with VAST Data to secure the AI data lifecycle and announced Splashtop integration to simplify Falcon deployment/ops. Partnerships accelerate enterprise adoption and embed Falcon into AI/cloud stacks. Article Title

Strategic partnerships & integrations — CrowdStrike partnered with VAST Data to secure the AI data lifecycle and announced Splashtop integration to simplify Falcon deployment/ops. Partnerships accelerate enterprise adoption and embed Falcon into AI/cloud stacks. Positive Sentiment: Event & investor visibility — CrowdStrike scheduled investor-conference participation and Fal.Con Gov (March 18) to showcase AI-defense leadership to government and institutional buyers — positive for pipeline and gov’t contracts. Article Title

Event & investor visibility — CrowdStrike scheduled investor-conference participation and Fal.Con Gov (March 18) to showcase AI-defense leadership to government and institutional buyers — positive for pipeline and gov’t contracts. Positive Sentiment: Bullish media & influencer commentary — Jim Cramer highlighted CrowdStrike favorably (calling it “killing it”), and bullish pieces argue recent AI-driven sell-off is an overreaction, which can attract buyers. Article Title

Bullish media & influencer commentary — Jim Cramer highlighted CrowdStrike favorably (calling it “killing it”), and bullish pieces argue recent AI-driven sell-off is an overreaction, which can attract buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings/estimates focus — Wall Street preview pieces from Zacks/Yahoo dig into Q4 (Jan 2026) metric estimates; useful for monitoring guidance beats/misses but not market-moving until results. Article Title

Earnings/estimates focus — Wall Street preview pieces from Zacks/Yahoo dig into Q4 (Jan 2026) metric estimates; useful for monitoring guidance beats/misses but not market-moving until results. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst actions — JPMorgan cut its price target (582?472) but kept an overweight rating; that is cautiously constructive but reduces upside assumptions. Article Title

Mixed analyst actions — JPMorgan cut its price target (582?472) but kept an overweight rating; that is cautiously constructive but reduces upside assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades & lower targets — Evercore cut its PT to $375 (equal?weight), Stifel trimmed its target, and outlets report pessimistic forecasts from Oppenheimer and TD Cowen; these actions pressured the stock recently. Article Title

Analyst downgrades & lower targets — Evercore cut its PT to $375 (equal?weight), Stifel trimmed its target, and outlets report pessimistic forecasts from Oppenheimer and TD Cowen; these actions pressured the stock recently. Negative Sentiment: AI vendor news sparked a sell-off — Anthropic/“Claude” announcements earlier in the week triggered fears AI could disrupt cybersecurity vendors, prompting rapid share weakness before the rebound. That remains a short?term risk if AI narratives turn negative again. Article Title

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

