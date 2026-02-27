Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Given New $63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pure Storage from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna set a $105.00 price objective on Pure Storage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.32.

PSTG opened at $66.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.27. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. Pure Storage had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $964.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,131,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,441,209.74. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,327,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pure Storage by 786.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,027,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,493 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,552,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,831,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,414,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and strong guidance — PSTG reported its first $1B quarter, revenue up ~20% year/year, adjusted EPS above estimates, and Q1/FY27 revenue guidance ahead of Street expectations; this underpins the re-rating opportunity tied to durable hyperscale momentum. PSTG Beats on Q4 Earnings & Sales

Q4 beat and strong guidance — PSTG reported its first $1B quarter, revenue up ~20% year/year, adjusted EPS above estimates, and Q1/FY27 revenue guidance ahead of Street expectations; this underpins the re-rating opportunity tied to durable hyperscale momentum. Positive Sentiment: Strategic rebrand and acquisition — the company rebranded to “Everpure” and announced a deal to buy 1touch to add data discovery/semantic/context/security capabilities, signaling a shift from hardware-centric storage toward data intelligence/AI-enabled services. That strategy can expand addressable market and margin optionality. Everpure Rebrand And 1touch Deal

Strategic rebrand and acquisition — the company rebranded to “Everpure” and announced a deal to buy 1touch to add data discovery/semantic/context/security capabilities, signaling a shift from hardware-centric storage toward data intelligence/AI-enabled services. That strategy can expand addressable market and margin optionality. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support — Barclays raised its price target to $81 (equal-weight) and Wedbush reiterated an Outperform, providing institutional validation that some firms see upside from the strategic shift and beat. Barclays PT Raise Wedbush Reiterates Outperform

Analyst support — Barclays raised its price target to $81 (equal-weight) and Wedbush reiterated an Outperform, providing institutional validation that some firms see upside from the strategic shift and beat. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate disclosure — company posted the formal press release, slide deck and earnings-call transcript detailing results, RPO growth >40%, and strategy execution; useful for due diligence but not an immediate directional catalyst on its own. Earnings PR Slide Deck

Corporate disclosure — company posted the formal press release, slide deck and earnings-call transcript detailing results, RPO growth >40%, and strategy execution; useful for due diligence but not an immediate directional catalyst on its own. Negative Sentiment: Conflicting sell-side view — UBS raised its price target modestly to $63 but kept a “sell” rating, which supplies a nearby low anchor for sellers and may amplify downside pressure into the stock. UBS PT Raise

Conflicting sell-side view — UBS raised its price target modestly to $63 but kept a “sell” rating, which supplies a nearby low anchor for sellers and may amplify downside pressure into the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical headwinds and heavy volume — PSTG trades at a high P/E, sits below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, and is seeing elevated volume today, all of which can accelerate downward moves as investors lock in gains after the earlier post-earnings rally.

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

