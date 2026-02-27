TD Asset Management Inc Sells 24,387 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

TD Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,387 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $66,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 27.1% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 15.2% in the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 25,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, January 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total transaction of $915,913.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. This trade represents a 20.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total transaction of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $360.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $349.47 and its 200-day moving average is $346.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $308.84 and a fifty-two week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 65.26% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.16%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

