TD Asset Management Inc Has $76.47 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,583 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $76,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Zscaler by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Zscaler by 0.7% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,084 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total transaction of $711,848.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,773,601.64. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Adam Geller sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $475,489.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,148 shares in the company, valued at $12,036,801.36. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,471,509 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $354.00 to $267.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

Zscaler stock opened at $167.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.63 and a 200-day moving average of $256.06. The company has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -643.67, a P/E/G ratio of 317.40 and a beta of 1.02. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.56 and a 1 year high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

