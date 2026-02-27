Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. $HALO

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $10,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2,933.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 64.6% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($2.16). The company had revenue of $451.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.13 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 136.12% and a net margin of 22.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $786,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 708,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,733,662.16. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,818,640.75. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,398 shares of company stock worth $3,650,592 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company’s core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company’s flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

