Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175,011 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 3.00% of Alaska Air Group worth $172,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 15,957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $55.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Alaska Air Group has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -1.500–0.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,371,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,995.55. This trade represents a 35.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $794,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,887.95. This represents a 41.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,945 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,569. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group is a publicly traded holding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington, that operates two main airlines—Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air. Through these carriers, the company offers scheduled passenger and cargo services across a network spanning the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its core business activities include domestic and international air transportation, loyalty program management under the Mileage Plan brand, and ancillary revenue streams such as baggage fees, in-flight sales and code-share partnerships with other global airlines.

The roots of Alaska Air Group trace back to the foundation of its flagship carrier, Alaska Airlines, in 1932.

