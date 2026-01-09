GE Aerospace $GE Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $34,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 23.5% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in GE Aerospace by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,264,000 after purchasing an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 269,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 2.8%

NYSE:GE opened at $314.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $332.79.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 34.01%. GE Aerospace’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Wall Street Zen downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $386.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,785,706.14. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

