State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $29.43 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,379,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,124,000 after purchasing an additional 157,473 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $762.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $843.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $685.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $849.61.

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target sharply (to $1,048) and kept an Overweight rating, signaling strong buy-side support that can underpin the stock. Barclays Boosts GS Price Target

Barclays raised its price target sharply (to $1,048) and kept an Overweight rating, signaling strong buy-side support that can underpin the stock. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Alternatives led a large Series C financing in which GS participated (Beacon Therapeutics), highlighting growth in its alternatives and advisory franchise — a structural positive for fee revenues. Beacon Therapeutics Financing

Goldman Alternatives led a large Series C financing in which GS participated (Beacon Therapeutics), highlighting growth in its alternatives and advisory franchise — a structural positive for fee revenues. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman research remains active across markets (raising targets on names like Reliance, TSMC, Rivian and offering macro outlooks). This demonstrates strong institutional flow and research relevance but is indirectly supportive rather than an immediate earnings driver. Reliance Target Raised

Goldman research remains active across markets (raising targets on names like Reliance, TSMC, Rivian and offering macro outlooks). This demonstrates strong institutional flow and research relevance but is indirectly supportive rather than an immediate earnings driver. Neutral Sentiment: Goldman’s market commentary (lower-but-attractive returns, sector rotation themes) frames the broader market backdrop but does not directly change GS’s near-term fundamentals. Market Returns Forecast

Goldman’s market commentary (lower-but-attractive returns, sector rotation themes) frames the broader market backdrop but does not directly change GS’s near-term fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and models expect weaker quarter-over-quarter earnings for GS, and some coverage warns GS lacks the setup for an earnings beat — raising the risk of a disappointing print that would pressure the stock. Analysts Expect Earnings Decline

Analysts and models expect weaker quarter-over-quarter earnings for GS, and some coverage warns GS lacks the setup for an earnings beat — raising the risk of a disappointing print that would pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Commentary flags that CEO David Solomon faces the task of managing earnings volatility as capital markets activity can swing results — a governance/operational risk investors monitor heading into results. CEO Faces Earnings Volatility

Commentary flags that CEO David Solomon faces the task of managing earnings volatility as capital markets activity can swing results — a governance/operational risk investors monitor heading into results. Negative Sentiment: Recent moves (e.g., Apple Card transition to JPMorgan) produce one-time accounting effects: Goldman expects a ~ $0.46-per-share boost from reserve releases but also markdowns and reduced future card revenue — netting mixed near-term earnings impact and ongoing structural contraction in that consumer line. Apple Card Transition Details

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $934.21 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $439.38 and a 52-week high of $961.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $280.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $849.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $781.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

