AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Holdings Decreased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,966 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.6% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $58,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV opened at $224.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.86. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.39 and a twelve month high of $244.81.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 496.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $289.00 target price (up from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.89.

Key Stories Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline progress: AbbVie advanced its Phase 2 icalcaprant trial in depression, which keeps a potential late-stage CNS asset on the radar and preserves upside if clinical data are positive. Read More.

Pipeline progress: AbbVie advanced its Phase 2 icalcaprant trial in depression, which keeps a potential late-stage CNS asset on the radar and preserves upside if clinical data are positive. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New oncology program: AbbVie launched a first?in?human ABBV?901 ovarian cancer trial, expanding its oncology pipeline and creating a longer-term growth optionality. Read More.

New oncology program: AbbVie launched a first?in?human ABBV?901 ovarian cancer trial, expanding its oncology pipeline and creating a longer-term growth optionality. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Real?world evidence readouts: Post?marketing/observational studies for Rinvoq (Korea) and upadacitinib (Japan) wrapped up, which can support label, payer conversations and uptake in key markets. Read More. Read More.

Real?world evidence readouts: Post?marketing/observational studies for Rinvoq (Korea) and upadacitinib (Japan) wrapped up, which can support label, payer conversations and uptake in key markets. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend narrative: Berenberg upgraded to a Buy and investor commentary emphasizing AbbVie’s reliable dividend/ income profile may underpin longer?term demand from income-focused funds. Read More. Read More.

Analyst support and dividend narrative: Berenberg upgraded to a Buy and investor commentary emphasizing AbbVie’s reliable dividend/ income profile may underpin longer?term demand from income-focused funds. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Event calendar: AbbVie scheduled its full?year and Q4 2025 earnings release and call for Feb. 4 — an upcoming catalyst where management can clarify guidance drivers. Read More.

Event calendar: AbbVie scheduled its full?year and Q4 2025 earnings release and call for Feb. 4 — an upcoming catalyst where management can clarify guidance drivers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Guidance nudged below consensus: AbbVie updated Q4 2025 EPS to $3.320–3.360 (vs. street ~3.360) and FY 2025 to $10.610–10.650 (vs. ~10.650), a small miss that removes near?term upside expectations. (Company guidance release)

Guidance nudged below consensus: AbbVie updated Q4 2025 EPS to $3.320–3.360 (vs. street ~3.360) and FY 2025 to $10.610–10.650 (vs. ~10.650), a small miss that removes near?term upside expectations. (Company guidance release) Negative Sentiment: One?time accounting hit: Management flagged IPR&D and related expenses that will negatively impact Q4 EPS, pressuring reported profitability this quarter. Read More.

One?time accounting hit: Management flagged IPR&D and related expenses that will negatively impact Q4 EPS, pressuring reported profitability this quarter. Read More. Negative Sentiment: M&A rumor volatility: Reports the company was in talks to buy Revolution Medicines briefly lifted both stocks; AbbVie subsequently denied talks, a reversal that likely contributed to intraday selling pressure. Read More. Read More.

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

