State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $23.92 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RTX were worth $23,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RTX by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 25.4% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX opened at $187.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $251.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.44. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $112.27 and a 1 year high of $196.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $22.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.26 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RTX from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.47.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

