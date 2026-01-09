3,835 Shares in Adobe Inc. $ADBE Acquired by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,835 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.1% in the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Adobe from $366.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.88.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $339.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.28 and a 200-day moving average of $350.48. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $311.58 and a one year high of $465.70. The company has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

