Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $79.39 Million Holdings in American Express Company $AXP

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,010 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,156 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $79,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, CMO Elizabeth Rutledge sold 50,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.21, for a total transaction of $18,010,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 85,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,825,691.17. This trade represents a 36.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,658,509. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Express

American Express Price Performance

AXP stock opened at $382.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $368.75 and a 200 day moving average of $338.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $263.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $387.49.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported ($11.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($15.41). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.91 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.01%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.