Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV Position Boosted by Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 180.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,098 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 313.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

