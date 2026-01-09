The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,567 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $57,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,141,056 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,489,909,000 after acquiring an additional 727,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,063,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,927,000 after purchasing an additional 301,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $1,808,774,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,081,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,121,423,000 after purchasing an additional 80,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TJX shares. Wall Street Zen cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.86.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX opened at $158.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.33. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $158.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

