Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $49,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 37.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 831,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,603,000 after buying an additional 13,497 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 273,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,997,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,575,000 after acquiring an additional 136,299 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $174.00 target price (up from $169.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.80.

Key Stories Impacting Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $261,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 24,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,787.20. The trade was a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $314,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,012. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 166,068 shares of company stock worth $25,470,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE stock opened at $161.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.03. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.29 and a 52 week high of $189.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 25.24%.The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

See Also

