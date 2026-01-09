Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $46,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $1,578,243,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 573.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,597,000 after buying an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Deere & Company by 132.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 721,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,946,000 after buying an additional 410,636 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 97.1% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 733,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,442,000 after buying an additional 361,526 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 50,691.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 332,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after buying an additional 331,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 5.5%

DE opened at $501.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $474.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.26. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $403.01 and a 52 week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 20.54%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 35.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Deere & Company from $609.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,496.24. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company’s principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

