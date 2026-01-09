Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,529,284 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 1,067,995 shares.The stock last traded at $7.9140 and had previously closed at $6.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Immuneering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Immuneering Trading Down 43.2%

The firm has a market cap of $305.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.73.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immuneering

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanofi purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Immuneering by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,322 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immuneering in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,602,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Immuneering during the third quarter worth $3,850,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at $2,100,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering (Nasdaq: IMRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging artificial intelligence and its proprietary RABIT (Repurposing and Accelerating Biotechnology Tools) platform to design and optimize small-molecule and peptide therapies. By analyzing large-scale biomedical datasets, Immuneering’s machine learning algorithms identify novel drug–target interactions, repurpose existing drug scaffolds and accelerate lead candidate selection. The company’s AI-driven approach aims to reduce development timelines and improve therapeutic profiles in areas of high unmet medical need.

The company’s lead program, IRX-2, is a small-molecule candidate currently in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

