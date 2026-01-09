Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryerson currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of RYI opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $885.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Ryerson has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.49). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ryerson has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -0.280–0.220 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -105.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Ryerson during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,377,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter worth $4,032,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,522,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,403,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson, Inc is a North American metals distributor and processor serving a broad range of industrial and manufacturing end markets. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company supplies carbon steels, stainless alloys, aluminum, brass and copper products to customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. Through its extensive branch network, Ryerson provides just-in-time delivery and comprehensive inventory management solutions to support complex production schedules and tight lead-time requirements.

In addition to raw material distribution, Ryerson offers a suite of value-added processing services, including laser and plasma cutting, plate burning, sawing, shearing, forming, drilling and welding.

