Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0729 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 11.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a 12.2% increase from Clough Global Equity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Clough Global Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1%

GLQ stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $7.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSE American: GLQ) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of global equity securities. The fund’s primary objective is to invest in a concentrated selection of companies across both developed and emerging markets, providing U.S. investors with access to international growth opportunities alongside domestic equities. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, offering investors liquidity and the potential benefits of a closed-end structure.

The fund adopts a bottom-up, fundamental research approach to identify high-quality companies trading at attractive valuations.

