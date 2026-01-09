Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $39.48 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $39,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 249,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 13,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 526,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,094,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.9% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 322,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total transaction of $4,773,952.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $746,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,762 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,593. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $6,609,663. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE DHR opened at $234.92 on Friday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $258.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $165.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.22.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.92.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

