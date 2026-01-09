Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF $DBMF

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 44,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.20. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $29.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $1.168 dividend. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.5%. This is an increase from iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

