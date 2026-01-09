Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $31.92 Million Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $31,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equinix by 190.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in Equinix by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 209.1% during the third quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $731.19, for a total transaction of $116,259.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,154.96. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 5,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.47, for a total value of $3,960,076.89. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,328.22. This trade represents a 32.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,748. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $993.00 to $995.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 price objective on Equinix in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $952.05.

Equinix Trading Up 0.7%

EQIX stock opened at $781.88 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $953.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $769.95 and its 200-day moving average is $783.74. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 19th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.79%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

