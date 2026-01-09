O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stock Position Lifted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $38,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 839.4% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $354,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,190. This trade represents a 42.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $289,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,980 shares of company stock worth $882,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.63 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.58 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The company has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $11.41 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do?it?yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

