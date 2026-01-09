Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $70.99 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,813 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $70,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wise Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $4,519,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.06.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,623. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $204.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.33, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

