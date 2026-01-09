Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 220.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 642,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,145 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $68,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SUB opened at $106.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.66. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.02 and a 1-year high of $107.32.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the short-term investment-grade segment of the United States municipal bond market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of the securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

