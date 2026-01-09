Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF $GBIL Shares Acquired by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 144.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,554 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 1.5% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 123,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Blueprint Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 183,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,342,000 after acquiring an additional 52,182 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

GBIL opened at $99.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.05. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $100.26.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

