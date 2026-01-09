Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 383,811 Shares of AT&T Inc. $T

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 383,811 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $62,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,266,758,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $2,228,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,355,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,139,620,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $235,422,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 321,070,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,291,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $24.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 17.87%.The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Arete lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T’s product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.