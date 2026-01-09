Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,848 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $41,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.6% during the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $101.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $180.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.76.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.29%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $204,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,265.23. This represents a 14.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

Featured Articles

