Caterpillar Inc. $CAT Position Reduced by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 5.3% in the third quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Invested Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple upcoming quarters and lifted FY2026 EPS materially (to $21.01 from $20.01). Higher analyst EPS forecasts support stronger forward earnings visibility and help justify the stock’s rally.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across multiple upcoming quarters and lifted FY2026 EPS materially (to $21.01 from $20.01). Higher analyst EPS forecasts support stronger forward earnings visibility and help justify the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar expanded its strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to embed AI, autonomy and edge computing across machines, factories and supply chains — a move that could create new software, services and recurring?revenue opportunities and improve equipment productivity. PR Newswire: Caterpillar Teams With NVIDIA

Caterpillar expanded its strategic collaboration with NVIDIA to embed AI, autonomy and edge computing across machines, factories and supply chains — a move that could create new software, services and recurring?revenue opportunities and improve equipment productivity. Positive Sentiment: At CES Caterpillar unveiled the Cat AI assistant and previewed autonomous/intelligent construction machines, plus a $25M workforce/innovation pledge — product demos that signal a clear path to differentiation and potential margin/aftermarket upside. Caterpillar Press Release: Next Era of Autonomy

At CES Caterpillar unveiled the Cat AI assistant and previewed autonomous/intelligent construction machines, plus a $25M workforce/innovation pledge — product demos that signal a clear path to differentiation and potential margin/aftermarket upside. Neutral Sentiment: Options volume spiked unusually high, indicating elevated trader interest and short?term volatility risk — this can amplify moves but doesn’t change the underlying fundamentals. AmericanBankingNews: Options Volume

Options volume spiked unusually high, indicating elevated trader interest and short?term volatility risk — this can amplify moves but doesn’t change the underlying fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage (features on CES demos, strategy pieces) is raising investor attention; useful for sentiment but not an immediate earnings driver. Zacks: Investor Attention

Media coverage (features on CES demos, strategy pieces) is raising investor attention; useful for sentiment but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Policy risk: articles note that prior tariff support boosted domestic demand for Cat equipment; a potential rollback of tariffs would remove that tailwind and could weigh on near?term demand. 247WallSt: Tariff Takedown Threat

CAT opened at $608.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.52 and its 200-day moving average is $491.35. The company has a market cap of $284.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $627.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 target price (up from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $476.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $557.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.70.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 45,460 shares in the company, valued at $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,730.42. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,729 shares of company stock valued at $31,084,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

