G&S Capital LLC Invests $1.13 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $253.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $240.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.74.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years. MTUM was launched on Apr 16, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

