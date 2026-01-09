Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.3% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of S&P Global worth $89,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 11,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,547,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global stock opened at $541.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $163.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $516.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.800-15.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.14.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

