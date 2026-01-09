Rep. Byron Donalds Purchases Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently bought shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX). In a filing disclosed on January 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Comfort Systems USA stock on December 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 12/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/24/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/24/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 10/23/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Carnival (NYSE:CCL) on 10/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 10/9/2025.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $971.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $959.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14 and a beta of 1.66. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,050.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FIX. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $875.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,069.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Zacks Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.75.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.16, for a total transaction of $996,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,518.08. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 22,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,604,755.20. The trade was a 15.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,028 shares of company stock worth $25,381,151. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

