Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 76,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 33,615 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Loop Capital set a $950.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,169.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,086.28 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,033.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $858.57.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 109.52% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

