Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) CTO Sells $21,651.02 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $21,651.02. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,923,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,294,242.65. This represents a 0.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Badawi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 6th, David Badawi sold 3,695 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $27,638.60.

On Monday, January 5th, David Badawi sold 3,051 shares of Sight Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $23,858.82.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $7.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $398.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 2.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 60.63% and a negative return on equity of 61.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SGHT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $5.50 to $9.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Raymond James Financial set a $9.00 target price on Sight Sciences in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler set a $9.00 target price on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 5.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 32.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 303,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Sight Sciences by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sight Sciences

Sight Sciences, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing minimally invasive treatments for chronic eye diseases. The company’s flagship products include the OMNI® Surgical System, designed to address multiple points of resistance in the eye’s natural drainage pathways to lower intraocular pressure in glaucoma patients, and the TearCare® System, a wearable device for treating meibomian gland dysfunction and dry eye disease through targeted thermal pulsation therapy.

Since its founding in 2012 and subsequent listing on the NASDAQ under the ticker SGHT, Sight Sciences has pursued a strategy of combining research-driven product development with a direct sales force model.

