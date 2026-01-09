Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,870.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the second quarter worth $49,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EPAM Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPAM Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,930,943.20. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.29, for a total transaction of $107,574.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,668.80. This represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,611 shares of company stock worth $1,824,132. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 0.8%

EPAM stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.45. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.15 and a fifty-two week high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.06. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 7.01%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.360-11.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc is a global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services. The company partners with clients across industries—such as financial services, healthcare, retail, and technology—to design, develop, and maintain complex software applications and digital experiences. EPAM’s offerings include custom software development, application management, infrastructure management, quality assurance, and testing services, enabling organizations to accelerate digital transformation and enhance operational efficiency.

In addition to its core engineering capabilities, EPAM delivers a range of specialized services, including product design and consulting, data and analytics, cloud computing, DevOps, and cybersecurity.

Featured Stories

