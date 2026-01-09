RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Makes New $5.53 Million Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000. Oracle comprises 2.4% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,275,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,461 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth about $731,512,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Oracle by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,839,166 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,932,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Oracle by 840.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,119,473 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $463,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $189.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $209.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.96. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a market cap of $544.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.61, for a total value of $437,064.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,032,429.56. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 126,588 shares of company stock worth $33,155,596 in the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.94.

Analyst support for Oracle's cloud/data-center story remains — Evercore ISI reaffirmed an Outperform rating and a $275 price target, citing large multi-year data-center leases and multicloud AI solutions that boost recurring revenue visibility.

Oracle is part of the expected U.S. TikTok JV (with ByteDance, Silver Lake and MGX), a strategic deal that could bring near-term cash/partnership benefits and raise Oracle's profile in consumer-facing tech investments.

Despite volatility, some investors see a second-half cloud/AI ramp — MarketBeat's sector write-up highlights Oracle's backlog and potential for cloud infrastructure momentum once new data centers come online.

Quarterly results were mixed: EPS beat expectations but revenue slightly missed consensus, and management emphasized backlog and contract wins that may not convert to revenue until capacity is available.

Analyst caution and lower targets: RBC trimmed its price target to $195 (from $250) and kept a Sector Perform rating, signaling reduced near-term upside and prompting some selling.

Debt- and capex-related risks: multiple pieces highlight Oracle's large AI/data-center build (reported ~$50B capex plan) that is driving strong backlog and revenue growth but producing negative free cash flow and higher leverage — a key near-term investor concern.

Technicals and momentum pressure: Oracle recently formed a "death cross" (50-day MA below 200-day MA), which can accelerate short-term outflows from momentum-driven funds and traders.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

