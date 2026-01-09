Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 26,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,062.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,409,000 after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 54.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 394,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,123,000 after buying an additional 139,402 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 700,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 23,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.65 per share, for a total transaction of $31,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,915.15. This represents a 14.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $114,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,208. This represents a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $31.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $28.84 and a one year high of $39.49.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $478.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.860-1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

Trending Headlines about American Homes 4 Rent

Here are the key news stories impacting American Homes 4 Rent this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intraday strength and heavy trading — AMH is trading up on higher-than-average volume, which can reflect fresh buying interest and short-covering even as guidance and valuation remain under scrutiny. AMH Share Price

Intraday strength and heavy trading — AMH is trading up on higher-than-average volume, which can reflect fresh buying interest and short-covering even as guidance and valuation remain under scrutiny. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price-target moves with neutral ratings — UBS cut its target from $38 to $33 and kept a “neutral” rating (still modest upside vs. current levels), and Mizuho reaffirmed “neutral” while trimming its target to $32. These actions reduce upside expectations but stop short of bearish ratings. Benzinga: UBS Benzinga: Mizuho

Analyst price-target moves with neutral ratings — UBS cut its target from $38 to $33 and kept a “neutral” rating (still modest upside vs. current levels), and Mizuho reaffirmed “neutral” while trimming its target to $32. These actions reduce upside expectations but stop short of bearish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Temporary LULD trading halt — an intra-day Limit Up/Limit Down pause occurred, a technical trading interruption that can increase volatility when resumed but has no direct fundamental implication. (Intra-day market data)

Temporary LULD trading halt — an intra-day Limit Up/Limit Down pause occurred, a technical trading interruption that can increase volatility when resumed but has no direct fundamental implication. (Intra-day market data) Negative Sentiment: Policy risk from President Trump’s plan to block large institutional investors from buying single?family homes — multiple reports and analyses say such a move would directly raise regulatory and business-model risk for single-family rental REITs like AMH, potentially reducing acquisition pipelines, growth prospects, and valuation multiples. This is the primary negative catalyst driving investor concern. Seeking Alpha: Trump’s Plan Increases AMH Risk Business Insider: Trump Ban

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.

As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.

See Also

