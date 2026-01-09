Brokerages Set Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) PT at $34.00

Shares of Ceva, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ceva from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ceva in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ceva in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ceva in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

CEVA opened at $22.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.74. Ceva has a 52-week low of $18.23 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The company has a market cap of $546.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.43.

Ceva (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04 million. Ceva had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ceva will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ceva by 23.1% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceva by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 653,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 126,267 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ceva by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 121,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 31,769 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceva by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ceva by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,664,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceva, Inc (NASDAQ: CEVA) is a leading licensor of signal processing IP cores and platforms that enable intelligent, connected devices. The company designs a broad portfolio of digital signal processing (DSP) and AI processors, software development toolkits and reference frameworks for applications ranging from 5G wireless communications and Bluetooth connectivity to audio, computer vision, sensor fusion and edge AI. Its solutions target a variety of end markets including smartphones, automotive, IoT devices, smart home, industrial automation and wearable electronics.

Founded in 1999 as a spin-off from DSP Group, Ceva has built its reputation on delivering modular, power-efficient IP that can be customized to meet stringent performance, area and power requirements.

