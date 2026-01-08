Acala Token Price Tops $0.0077 on Top Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Acala Token has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $8.93 million and $3.28 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acala Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00002047 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001040 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00007383 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Acala Token Coin Profile

ACA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,166,666,660 coins. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Acala Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,600,000,000 with 1,166,666,660 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.00759749 USD and is down -11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $4,062,133.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acala Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acala Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

