Aion Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $171.95 thousand and $32.89 thousand worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aion has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00029498 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00017670 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00010739 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000161 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

