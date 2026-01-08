Wormhole 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.50 Million (W)

Wormhole (W) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, Wormhole has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Wormhole has a total market capitalization of $94.57 million and approximately $22.50 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wormhole Token Profile

Wormhole launched on October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole.

Buying and Selling Wormhole

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,188,378,600 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.03714796 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 387 active market(s) with $19,337,734.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wormhole directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wormhole should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wormhole using one of the exchanges listed above.

