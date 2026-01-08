Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 1,604,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,574,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01.

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp. in July 2011. Falcon Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

