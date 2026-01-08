Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Down 12.2% – Should You Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,879.50 and last traded at GBX 1,889.50. 7,933,709 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 9,416,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,151.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,215 to GBX 2,095 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,000 in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,830 to GBX 1,840 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,058.75.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABF

Associated British Foods Stock Down 12.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,150.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported GBX 174.90 EPS for the quarter. Associated British Foods had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Associated British Foods plc will post 188.0990415 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Associated British Foods

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Eoin Tonge sold 34,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total transaction of £732,222.54. Also, insider George G. Weston sold 43,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,103, for a total transaction of £918,169.80. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Associated British Foods

(Get Free Report)

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money. With the breadth of our business, our brands and global reach, ABF aims to consistently deliver value to its stakeholders.

Our business is split into five segments: Grocery; Sugar; Agriculture; Ingredients; and Retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.