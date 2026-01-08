Strategic Planning Group LLC Has $7.56 Million Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,393 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 36,960 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 102.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 890.8% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,479 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $11,033,000 after buying an additional 28,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $245.93 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.08 and its 200-day moving average is $316.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 3.70.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded COIN to Buy, highlighting infrastructure revenue growth and driving renewed investor interest in Coinbase’s higher?margin products. Goldman Sachs Upgrade

Multiple brokerages (Bernstein, Monness) reiterated/initiated Buy ratings, reinforcing bullish analyst coverage and supporting flows into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Coinbase’s ecosystem adoption expands: an external fintech (OwlTing) announced integration with Coinbase’s x402 standard, which could accelerate real?world payments and merchant on?ramps for Coinbase tech. OwlTing Integration

Strategic wins: Coinbase’s 2025 push (S&P 500 inclusion, 10 acquisitions including Deribit, MiCA approval) are longer?term positives for scale, diversification and regulatory clearance in Europe. Neutral Sentiment: Management is pitching 2026 as an inflection toward a “global market operator” beyond exchange trading — strategic narrative that can justify multiple valuation paths but will take time to prove. Strategy Shift Article

Coinbase researchers warned about quantum?computing risks to Bitcoin security; this raises long?term technology risk awareness but is not an immediate revenue threat. Negative Sentiment: CEO Brian Armstrong warned China’s decision to pay interest on its digital yuan could give China a payments advantage and hurt dollar?pegged stablecoins — a policy/competitive risk that could pressure US stablecoin adoption and margins. Armstrong on Digital Yuan

Insider sales: CEO Brian Armstrong and a director disclosed large share sales (early January), which can sap near?term sentiment even if routine. Negative Sentiment: Regional operational headwinds: Coinbase paused local fiat rails in Argentina and faces other country?level blockages, illustrating execution/regulatory friction in new markets. Argentina Fiat Halt

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 277,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $85,870,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,554 shares of company stock worth $248,795,837. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COIN. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $185.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $459.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.74.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

