Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,173 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 141,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,621,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $5,901,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Chevron by 85.9% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HSBC set a $169.00 target price on shares of Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Chevron Stock Down 0.9%

CVX stock opened at $155.20 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 96.20%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 7,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,313,137.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,215.35. This represents a 86.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 631,990 shares of company stock valued at $99,716,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.