West Bancorporation Inc. Sells 1,649 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

West Bancorporation Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 525.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF opened at $476.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $493.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $474.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.26.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth. The index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index.

