zkSync Price Hits $0.0329 on Exchanges (ZK)

zkSync (ZK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. One zkSync token can currently be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. zkSync has a total market cap of $220.81 million and $32.98 million worth of zkSync was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, zkSync has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89,756.28 or 0.99843486 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About zkSync

zkSync’s genesis date was June 15th, 2024. zkSync’s total supply is 13,965,495,865 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,712,895,507 tokens. zkSync’s official website is zksync.io. The Reddit community for zkSync is https://reddit.com/r/zksync and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. zkSync’s official Twitter account is @zksync. zkSync’s official message board is zksync.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling zkSync

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKsync (ZK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the zkSync Era platform. ZKsync has a current supply of 13,965,495,864.56420076 with 10,616,397,145.75706133 in circulation. The last known price of ZKsync is 0.03330017 USD and is down -3.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 253 active market(s) with $52,563,092.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zksync.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as zkSync directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade zkSync should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy zkSync using one of the exchanges listed above.

