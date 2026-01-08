Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Shares Acquired by Prodigy Asset Management LLC

Prodigy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 3.1% of Prodigy Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Prodigy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,073,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 188,084 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,385,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,836,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,363,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 6,437 shares during the last quarter.

DFAI stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $39.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

